Final Day For AgriLife Supply Points

The wildfires that erupted around various parts of our region late yesterday are a strong reminder that we remain in a time when our fire danger is high. Hopefully we’ll get calmer winds and rain soon to help reduce the threat. Meanwhile, a lot of help has been given to area ranchers who suffered substantial grazing land losses two weeks ago in the big fires that struck the north and northeast Texas Panhandle. And Danny Nusser of Texas A&M AgriLife says that today (Friday, March 24) will be the last full day of operations for the temporary livestock supply points the Extension Service opened in Lipscomb, Pampa, and Canadian.

Danny Nusser says another reason to close the supply points is that AgriLife does not want be in competition with local businesses who were so generous during the height of the crisis with their donations of hay and feed and other supplies. Although the supply points are being closed, Danny says assistance is still available to producers in need.

However, Danny says the surplus of donated hay does mean AgriLife has a good supply in reserve to help ranchers if yesterday’s fires or those that might occur in coming days force a need to replace lost pasture.

Danny Nusser of AgriLife