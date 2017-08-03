Few Aphid Sightings, But…

For much of the spring and early summer, the situation with the sugar cane aphid was a case of no news is good news. There had been no sightings of sorghum’s nemesis in the Texas Panhandle until the discovery of small populations of the pest in fields in northwest Donley County about two weeks ago. And, unfortunately, there’s been another find as I heard in my conversation with Texas A&M AgriLife entomologist Ed Bynum:

While we can continue to hope a massive infestation will be avoided, the advice for farmers holds: Keep scouting your fields about once a week, and if you do find aphids, contact AgriLife.