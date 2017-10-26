Fernando Valenzuela Pitched In Amarillo

Wednesday evening I was watching the World Series pre-game ceremonies when legendary broadcaster Vin Scully came on to the field to throw out the first pitch. In his golden throated tones he described every thing he was doing and talked about broadcasting for the Dodgers for many years. When it came time to throw out the first pitch, he called for a catcher to receive his pitch. Out of the dugout comes Dodgers great Steve Yeager with a glove on. Then Scully takes the mound and starts to warm up for his throw and abruptly stops saying that he doesn’t think his 89 year-old shoulder will let him throw that pitch. So he calls for a pitcher to help him out. Out of the dugout comes former Dodger World Series winning pitcher Fernando Valenzuela to help Scully get the ball to the plate.

At this point, many great memories are going through my head. I started remembering years ago when we had the AA Gold Sox team that was affiliated with the San Diego Padres. I recall several times that Fernando Valenzuela pitched at the Potter County Memorial Stadium for the San Antonio Dodgers when he was coming up through the minor leagues. He was only here a couple of times because he was really good and went through the minor league system very quickly. Yes he was that good! I remember that he struck out many Gold Sox batters.

This will be one of the great things about having minor league baseball back in Amarillo in the next few years. Maybe some day you or your kids will see a star play here in Amarillo and then see them on TV many years later and can say that you remember seeing that player as they came through the minor leagues.

