You’ve heard the old saying: Good fences make good neighbors. Well fences, or the lack thereof, can also create some challenging legal issues. The Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association is hosting a free one-hour webinar to help people get a better understanding of fence law in Texas. The webinar is 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 23. For information and to register, go here:

http://today.agrilife.org/2017/03/17/fence-law-book-topic-march-22-webinar/