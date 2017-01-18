Female Arrested For The Shooting On Mccarty Blvd

KGNC is updating you on a story we recently broke on Monday, Jan.16. We told you that a 37-year-old man was shot at the 5100 block of McCarty Boulevard and was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Now the Amarillo Police Department told us that the victim was arguing with 35-year-old Amanda Beth Davidson, who he previously dated. During the argument, Davidson shot the victim in the chest with a handgun.

After APD arrived Davidson and two other people were detained and were later placed under arrest for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and four local municipal warrants. She was booked into the Randall County Jail. The other two subjects were released.

Related Content

APD Investigating Shots Fired in North Amarillo
Portion of US 87 in Canyon to Close
A reminder from the Panhandle Auto Burglary and Th...
Country Legend Garth Brooks Announces Lubbock Conc...
City Manager Employment Agreement
Randall County Junior Livestock Show Continues Tra...
  • Comments

    Comments