Female Arrested For The Shooting On Mccarty Blvd

KGNC is updating you on a story we recently broke on Monday, Jan.16. We told you that a 37-year-old man was shot at the 5100 block of McCarty Boulevard and was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Now the Amarillo Police Department told us that the victim was arguing with 35-year-old Amanda Beth Davidson, who he previously dated. During the argument, Davidson shot the victim in the chest with a handgun.

After APD arrived Davidson and two other people were detained and were later placed under arrest for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and four local municipal warrants. She was booked into the Randall County Jail. The other two subjects were released.