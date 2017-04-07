Felon in possession of a firearm arrested after traffic stop

By Mike Hill
|
Apr 7, 3:12 PM

A traffic stop Thursday afternoon led to an arrest of a felon in possession of a firearm. During the stop in the 1600-block of South Georgia, the officer asked 28-year old Rudy Garcia-Acosta to step out of his vehicle. When he did a loaded gun fell from his pant leg. Garcia-Acosta was found to be a convicted felon and was arrested for possession of a firearm by a felon. He was also found to be in possession of a large amount of currency and was booked into Potter County.

