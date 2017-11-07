Fee Suspension Extended At Lake Meredith

The National Park Service is extending the suspension of boat launch fees at Lake Meredith for one more year, until April 1, 2019. Superintendent Robert Maguire initially suspended fees for three years effective April 1, 2015 shortly after the lake hit a historic low of 26 feet. The park is also adding RV sites at the Sanford-Yake campground and they will have water and electric hook-ups. The Park Service has purchased a new dock with 10 slips and a large fishing pier that will be installed next spring at the Sanford-Yake boat ramp, replacing the old wooden fishing pier.