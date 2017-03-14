Federal Assistance for Ranchers, Landowners Available

The wildfires that have ravaged the Texas Panhandle will remain an agriculture story for a while as KGNC receives more information about federal assistance programs. One such program is LIP – the Livestock Indemnity Program – which covers cattle losses. The numbers of cattle killed in the fires is expected to be in the thousands, and, for those seeking help through LIP, the Acting State Executive Director for the Farm Service Agency, Eddie Trevino, says documentation is important.

Along with the Livestock Indemnity Program, assistance may also be available to producers and landowners through the Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honeybees and Farm Raised Fish Program, the Emergency Conservation Program, and the Emergency Loan Program to name a few. To find out more, contact your local FSA office or go here:

http://www.ntxe-news.com/artman/publish/printer_105300.shtml

FSA is one of the many agencies under the umbrella of the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Another is NRCS: the Natural Resources Conservation Service. That agency can provide assistance in building back the land with land management advice, and in some cases, financial assistance, to install measures that reduce post-fire damage and aid in the rehabilitation process. For more information on NRCS programs, contact your local NRCS office or go here:

https://www.nrcs.usda.gov/wps/portal/nrcs/site/tx/home/