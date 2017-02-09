FBI Searching for “Barrel Chested Bandit” Who Allegedly Robbed Amarillo Bank

A man who robbed an Amarillo bank in October has now garnered a name for himself, the “Barrel Chested Bandit,” and he’s caught the attention of the Dallas FBI Violent Crimes Task Force. They say the bandit is believed to be responsible for eight bank robberies across Texas, Arizona and New Mexico. His spree began last year on August 24th in Tucson where he hit the Arizona Central Credit Union. He most recently robbed the First National Bank in Santa Fe, New Mexico on February 4th. With each robbery, the man flashes a small handgun, orders the teller to give him money and makes off on foot.

DESCRIPTION

Height: 5’6″ to 5’10”

5’6″ to 5’10” Weight: 250 pounds

250 pounds Sex: Male

Male Build: Large

Large Complexion: Light

Light Race: White

White Age: Mid 40s to Early 50s

The suspect has worn a ball cap, sunglasses, and blue jeans in every robbery. He has also worn a long- or short-sleeved t-shirt and athletic shoes. In one robbery, he wore a black or gray ski jacket. He has also worn a white mustache or goatee in several robberies. Weapon Used: The suspect displayed a small, semi-automatic handgun.

BANKS BANDIT HIT

On Wednesday, August 24, 2016, at approximately 12:30 p.m., the suspect robbed the Arizona Central Credit Union located at 787 South Alvernon Way, in Tucson, Arizona.

On Wednesday, August 31, 2016, at approximately 11:22 a.m., the suspect robbed the LeTourneau Federal Credit Union located at 2301 South High Street in Longview, Texas.

On Monday, September 12, 2016, at approximately 2:03 p.m., the suspect robbed the Bank of the West located at 500 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue NE, in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

On Tuesday, October 18, 2016, at approximately 9:45 a.m., the suspect robbed the First Bank Southwest located at 2400 South Georgia Street in Amarillo, Texas.

On Wednesday, November 2, 2016, at approximately 12:00 p.m., the suspect robbed the Alliance Bank located at 1226 South Broadway in Sulphur Springs, Texas.

On Wednesday, November 30, 2016, at approximately 9:27 a.m., the suspect robbed the U.S. Bank located at 2300 Louisiana Boulevard NE in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

On Monday, December 12, 2016, at approximately 6: 45 p.m., the suspect robbed the Amarillo National Bank located at 2530 South Georgia Street in Amarillo, Texas.

On Saturday, February 4, 2017, at approximately 11:15 a.m., the suspect robbed the First National Bank located at 2021 Cerrillos Road in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the bandit’s arrest.

You can find more information at https://bankrobbers.fbi.gov/robbers-container/2017-01-09.0420899018

(*Video Courtesy of NewsChannel10. *Pictures Courtesy of FBI)