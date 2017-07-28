Fatal crash in SW Amarillo
By Mike Hill
|
Jul 28, 2017 @ 10:51 AM

One man is dead and another was hospitalized after a crash in Southwest Amarillo. Around 11:45 Thursday night, 20-year old Jaime Escalante Jr. was exiting a private drive westbound in the 4700-block of South Bell. An SUV driven by a juvenile was driving north and hit Escalante. He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. A juvenile passenger in Escalante’s car was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, and two people in the SUV were uninjured. The Traffic Investigation Squad is looking into the incident.

