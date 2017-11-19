Fatal Crash On South Georgia

An Amarillo man is dead and another arrested after a crash on South Georgia. Around 8:45 Saturday night, officers were sent to sent to the 2300-block of South Georgia where 29-year old David Joshua Taylor had been southbound at a high rate of speed, hit another car, and began to spin. He then collided with a car driven by 74-year old Stanley Martinez. Martinez was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries. Alcohol and speed are factors in the crash and Taylor was booked into Potter County for Intoxicated Manslaughter. The Traffic Investigation Squad is looking into the incident.