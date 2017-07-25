Fatal crash south of Borger

An Amarillo man is dead after a crash in Carson County. According to DPS officials, 28-year old Jesus Sias was southbound on State Highway 207 about 6-miles south of Borger Monday evening when a pickup driving north hydroplaned and went into a side skid into oncoming traffic. Sias hit the passenger side of the pickup and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the pickup, Calltano Villarreal Jr. of Borger was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.