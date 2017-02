An Amarillo woman is dead after a crash in Randall county. DPS officials say it happened Tuesday afternoon on FM 2590 about 2 miles north of Canyon. 49-year old Amy Cash was driving south on the road when she made a u-turn and was hit on the driver’s side of her car. Cash was pronounced dead at the scene and two people in the other car were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Everyone involved was wearing a seatbelt.