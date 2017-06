One person is dead after a crash in Hemphill County. DPS officials say it happened just before 10:00 Thursday morning on FM-1453 about 6 miles south of Higgins. 58-year old Ronald Pierce failed to negotiate a curve and rolled his pickup several times. He hit a guy wire, rolled through a barbed wire fence and came to rest in a pasture. Pierce was pronounced dead at the scene and the investigation is ongoing.