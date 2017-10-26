Fatal Crash in Hartley County

A Dalhart man is dead after a crash in Hartley County. DPS officials say it happened around 9:30 Wednesday morning on U.S.-385 two miles south of Channing. 28-year old Carlos Gonzalez-Mendez was driving south when his car left the roadway. He overcorrected and lost control, hitting a utility pole and rolling over. He was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected. Gonzalez-Mendez was pronounced dead at the scene. No other vehicles were involved and the crash is still under investigation.