Fatal apartment fire in Central Amarillo

An apartment fire turned fatal Thursday night. Around 11:45PM, fire crews were called to the 2100 block of South Arthur where they found an efficiency apartment fully engulfed. They knocked down enough fire from the outside to make entry where they found the body of an elderly man in the kitchen area about 10 feet from the door. The Fire Marshal’s Office and the Special Crimes Unit are still investigating and the apartment is considered a total loss. An autopsy has been ordered for the unidentified man.