Family Entertainment Complex Starts Construction

A new family fun facility broke ground on their new project Tuesday afternoon in Amarillo.

Cinergy Entertainment will start construction of the 27 million dollar, 90,000 square foot complex that will be located in the new development of Town Square Village at 9201 Cinergy Square in the city.

The complex will feature 10 state-of-the-art cinemas, 18 lanes of upscale bowling, highlighting sophisticated design and seating, multi-level laser tag, multiple event rooms, premium dining options, full-service bar, fully-loaded game floor with over 100 interactive games, escape rooms, reserved seating, and luxury recliner seating. The Amarillo complex will also feature Cinergy’s premium large-format auditorium, EPIC “Experience Perfection in Cinema.” The auditorium provides an amazing large-screen experience using the most advanced technology available.

Jeff Benson, co-founder, and CEO of Cinergy Entertainment said that the company is excited to join the Amarillo market and that he sees the complex as an integral part of the community. The opening of the new facility is set for fall of 2018.

Dallas, Texas-based Cinergy Entertainment Group, Inc. is a visionary industry innovator and regional operator of three Texas cinema entertainment centers with 29 screens and 18 lanes of bowling. The company has four additional locations under development representing 38 screens and 71 lanes of bowling. All Cinergy centers feature dine-in cinemas serving alcoholic beverages and a tempting array of restaurant quality food and beverages. In addition to upscale cinema amenities, all Cinergy locations feature a unique selection of interactive games and a variety of other amenities, including bowling, billiards, full bars, laser tag, and Sky Walker ropes course. Cinergy is privately held by the Benson family. For more information, visit Cinergy on the web at www.Cinergy.com.