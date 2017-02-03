FALSE post spreading on Facebook about a “Serial Rapist” in Amarillo

There is a post being shared around Facebook that there might be a serial rapist on the loose in Amarillo. It was first posted in 2012 by a local dj and is now making the rounds again. The APD wants everyone to know that there is no truthfulness to the post and there is no danger to the public. If there were some type of criminal activity that the public needs to know about, they would make a press release or post it to their nixle page. If you would like to receive nixle alerts, go to amarillopolice.org and click on the logo at the bottom of their page.