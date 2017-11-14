Faith City Missions Breaks Ground on New Location.

Faith City Missions broke ground on a future new development Tuesday afternoon. What formally used to be the Baptist St. Anthony Hospice Building and the Bishop Quarterman Conference Center will be the new facility which will help provide emergency services and help feed, clothe and shelter the homeless community.

Executive Director Jena Taylor.

Faith City Missions is working with Southwest General Contractors to come up with a construction date and a targeted finishing date has not yet been set. The Public Campaign Goal for the locations has been set at $8 million.