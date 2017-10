This is a 2017 photo of Ezekiel Elliott of the Dallas Cowboys NFL football team. This image reflects the Dallas Cowboys active roster as of Tuesday, June 6, 2017 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

(New York, NY) — Dallas Cowboys running-back Ezekiel Elliott could soon find out if he will play the rest of the season. Elliott was in New York Monday for a preliminary injunction hearing that could decided whether he remains on the field or is forced to miss the next six games. He and the Cowboys could have their answer early this week. Elliott was handed down a six-game suspension stemming from domestic abuse allegations. No charges have been brought against the running-back.