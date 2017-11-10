Ezekiel Elliott Loses Suspension Appeal

Dallas Cowboys NFL football star Ezekiel Elliott, top center, walks out of federal court, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017, in New York. Elliott's lawyers argued before a Manhattan federal appeals court on whether the Cowboys running back should be allowed to play while three judges decide the fate of his six-game suspension for alleged domestic violence. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

(New York, NY) — Ezekiel Elliott’s on-again, off-again suspension is back on. A panel of federal judges in New York denied the Cowboys running back’s request for an emergency injunction yesterday, saying he didn’t meet the requisite standard. It means Elliott won’t play Sunday against Atlanta. The penalty is scheduled to last six games.