Ezekiel Elliott Under Investigation In Bar Incident

This is a 2017 photo of Ezekiel Elliott of the Dallas Cowboys NFL football team. This image reflects the Dallas Cowboys active roster as of Tuesday, June 6, 2017 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

Cowboys’ Elliott Involved In Bar Incident

(Dallas, TX) — Police are investigating an altercation at a Dallas bar on Sunday night involving Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott. ESPN reports no arrests were made in connection with the incident. Police were called out to the Clutch Bar and Restaurant after a man said he was physically assaulted but he could not identify the suspect. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Elliott is already under investigation by the NFL for a domestic violence accusation in 2016, and could still face punishment from the league.

Cowboys Open Rookie Camp Tomorrow

(Frisco, TX) — The Cowboys will host a three-day rookie camp at The Star in Frisco starting tomorrow. The same players from rookie minicamp are expected to participate. The Cowboys will report for training camp in Oxnard, California, on Saturday, with the first practice set for next Monday. The ‘Boys open preseason action on August 3rd versus the Arizona Cardinals in Canton, Ohio.

Cowboys’ Whitehead Says Dog Was Stolen, Being Held For Ransom

(Dallas, TX) — Cowboys wide receiver Lucky Whitehead is taking to social media to ask for the return of his dog. He posted on Instagram that his dog, Blitz, was stolen from his home Sunday and is now being held for ransom. He says he’s since been contacted by phone with a demand of 10-thousand dollars for the dog’s return.