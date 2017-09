This is a 2017 photo of Ezekiel Elliott of the Dallas Cowboys NFL football team. This image reflects the Dallas Cowboys active roster as of Tuesday, June 6, 2017 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

(New Orleans, LA) — A stay hearing in the case of Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is set. It will be held at the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans on Monday, October 2nd. Lawyers for the NFL and the Players Association will each have 20 minutes to state their positions. The league requested an emergency stay last week on a preliminary injunction that was issued by a lower court that put a hold on the NFL’s six-game personal conduct suspension against Elliott.