Ezekiel Elliott Drops Appeal And Will Serve Six Game Suspension

Dallas Cowboys NFL football star Ezekiel Elliott walks out of federal court, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017, in New York. Elliott's lawyers argued before a Manhattan federal appeals court on whether the Cowboys running back should be allowed to play while three judges decide the fate of his six-game suspension for alleged domestic violence. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

(Frisco, TX) — Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is withdrawing his appeal and will serve his full six-game suspension. A hearing was set for December 1st for a potential preliminary injunction. Elliott’s agent issued a statement yesterday saying after careful deliberation and review of the recent decision by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, Elliott has decided to forgo any further appeals and will serve the six-game ban. The statement said that by no means does this admit any wrongdoing by Elliott, who will not be eligible to play until December 24th against Seattle.

The move ends a long legal battle between Elliott and the NFL that stemmed from a domestic violence incident with his ex-girlfriend in July 2016. Elliott was never arrested or charged in the case, but the league still chose to suspend him following a lengthy investigation.