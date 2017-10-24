Ezekiel Elliott Can Keep Playing For Now

(New York, NY) — Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is allowed to keep playing after a judge once again ruled in his favor on Monday. Federal Judge Katherine Polk Failla of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District in New York has denied the NFL’s request for an expedited hearing on Elliott’s six-game suspension for alleged domestic assault. The hearing will be held as originally scheduled on October 30th. The latest ruling allows Elliott to play this Sunday’s road game against the Washington Redskins. Elliott was granted a temporary restraining order last week that blocked the suspension. The 22-year-old has rushed for 540 yards and four touchdowns this season while adding 18 catches for 206 yards and two Touchdowns. The Cowboys sit at 3-and-3 after Sunday’s 40-10 win at San Francisco.