Ezekiel Elliott Appeals 100mph Speeding Ticket

Cowboys’ Elliott Appeals Speeding Citation
(Frisco, TX) — Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is appealing a misdemeanor speeding citation in Frisco, Texas. Multiple outlets report Elliott had entered a plea of no contest on June 28th, but recently appealed the citation. The 21-year-old was cited for driving 100 miles-per-hour in a 70 mile-per-hour zone in April. The news comes just a day after reports surfaced that police are investigating an altercation at a Dallas bar on Sunday night involving the running back. Elliott led the NFL last season as a rookie with 1,631 rushing yards. The Cowboys drafted him fourth overall out of Ohio State last year.
