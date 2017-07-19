Ezekiel Elliott Appeals 100mph Speeding Ticket

This is a 2017 photo of Ezekiel Elliott of the Dallas Cowboys NFL football team. This image reflects the Dallas Cowboys active roster as of Tuesday, June 6, 2017 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

Cowboys’ Elliott Appeals Speeding Citation

(Frisco, TX) — Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is appealing a misdemeanor speeding citation in Frisco, Texas. Multiple outlets report Elliott had entered a plea of no contest on June 28th, but recently appealed the citation. The 21-year-old was cited for driving 100 miles-per-hour in a 70 mile-per-hour zone in April. The news comes just a day after reports surfaced that police are investigating an altercation at a Dallas bar on Sunday night involving the running back. Elliott led the NFL last season as a rookie with 1,631 rushing yards. The Cowboys drafted him fourth overall out of Ohio State last year.