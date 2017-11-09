Ezekiel Elliott’s Latest Hearing Today In Court Of Appeals

(Frisco, TX) — A hearing with the Second U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in the Ezekiel Elliott case is set for today. The court will hear the Dallas Cowboys running back’s latest fight requesting an injunction to overturn his six-game suspension. Elliott received an administrative stay from the New York federal court last Friday, which allowed him to play in Sunday’s 28-17 home win over Kansas City. The NFL Players Association recently argued in its appeal that Elliott will sustain irreparable harm without an injunction. The 22-year-old was suspended six games following a domestic violence incident with his former girlfriend in 2016, although he was never arrested or charged in the case.