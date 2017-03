The Prospective Plantings report, just released by USDA, projects a 22 percent increase in Texas cotton acres this year. Otherwise, the report calls for a 16 percent reduction in corn planting for our state, and Texas sorghum acreage is estimated to be down 5 percent. Soybean acreage in Texas looks to grow 9 percent. To read the full report, go here:

https://www.usda.gov/nass/PUBS/TODAYRPT/pspl0317.pdf