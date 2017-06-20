Event Pricing for Downtown Parking Garage

During Tuesday night’s city council meeting the council members approved the first reading of pricing for the Downtown Parking Garage. The purposed prices for the garage will depend on the events happening downtown with include baseball games, events at the civic center and performances at the Globe-News Center. The Parking Garage will be open for this year’s 4th of July celebrations with all 4 floors usable for parking.

Deputy City Manager Bob Cowell

Currently, the prices are being set at $2.00 for 2-hour parking, $2.00 for every hour after that and $7.00 for all day parking. The prices discussed for event parking could include $7.00 – $10.00 plus monthly Monday-Friday business fees and annual 24/7 rates. There is still 1 more reading for this purposely along with the council making changes to the rates.