(Dr. Jourdan Bell)

Based on my conversation with Texas A&M AgriLife agronomist Dr. Jourdan Bell yesterday, it sounds like there’s some cause for optimism about all crops in our region right now. But we appear to still be in a waiting game to see how much production will be affected by the severe weather experiences we’ve had in recent weeks:

Bottom line: It’ll probably be a while longer before we reconcile the ledger on hailstorm losses.