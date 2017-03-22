EQIP Money Available For Wildfire Recovery

By James Hunt
|
Mar 22, 6:49 AM

USDA has announced the availability of more than $6 million in funding to help wildfire victims in Texas, Oklahoma, and Kansas restore scorched grazing land, rebuild fencing, protect damaged watersheds, and implement various conservation measures to mitigate losses. Primarily, the money will come through the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP). For more information about the available assistance and eligibility requirements, go here.

https://www.usda.gov/media/press-releases/2017/03/21/usda-announces-6-million-aid-fire-affected-farmers-and-ranchers

 

 

