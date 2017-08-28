Elliott Hearing Tuesday, Hitchens Out Eight Weeks

Elliott Makes Preseason Debut, Appeal Hearing Tomorrow

(Arlington, TX) — Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott made his preseason debut during Saturday’s 24-20 win over the Raiders. Elliott finished with 18 yards on six carries, and caught two passes for two yards. Elliott will attend his suspension appeal hearing in New York tomorrow and will miss practice today and Tuesday. Elliott was suspended six games on August 11th for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

Cowboys LB Hitchens Injures Knee

(Arlington, TX) — Cowboys middle linebacker Anthony Hitchens will be out at least eight weeks after suffering a knee fracture on Sunday versus New Orleans. Hitchens was penciled in as the starting middle linebacker for Dallas this fall. Veteran Justin Durant is expected to step into the lineup.