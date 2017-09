This is a 2017 photo of Ezekiel Elliott of the Dallas Cowboys NFL football team. This image reflects the Dallas Cowboys active roster as of Tuesday, June 6, 2017 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

(Frisco, TX) — A U.S. District Court judge will likely decide the fate of Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott today. Elliott hopes the court will grant a temporary restraining order on his six-game suspension while the case plays out in court. Elliott has been cleared to play Sunday versus the Giants, regardless of today’s ruling. The NFL filed a motion earlier this week to dismiss Elliott’s case.