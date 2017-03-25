Elite Eight Matchups Finalized

The NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament is now down to the final eight teams after four more schools punched their tickets to the Elite Eight on Friday. Florida defeated Wisconsin, 84-83, in overtime, North Carolina clocked Butler, 92-80, South Carolina bashed Baylor, 70-50, and Kentucky drilled UCLA, 85-76. Elite Eight action gets going on Saturday, when Gonzaga and Xavier clash in San Jose. Kansas and Oregon will also meet in Kansas City. On Sunday, South Carolina takes on Florida in New York, and North Carolina takes on Butler in Memphis. The winners of these four games will advance to the Final Four, which tips off April 1st at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.