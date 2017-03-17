Elevated Fire Weather Conditions Friday For The Texas Panhandle

...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED ACROSS THE WESTERN AND CENTRAL TEXAS AND OKLAHOMA PANHANDLES THIS AFTERNOON... * Affected Area...the western and central Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles. * 20 Foot Winds...A cold front will move through the Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles this morning with winds shifting to the north and northeast and increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to near 30 to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...minimum relative humidity values of 15 to 20 percent. * Timing...elevated fire weather conditions are expected to begin around 12 PM this afternoon and end around 7 PM this evening. Outdoor burning and activities that cause open sparks or flames are discouraged. Fire and emergency officials should be aware that weather conditions will be favorable for the development of large grass fires.