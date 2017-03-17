Elevated Fire Weather Conditions Friday For The Texas Panhandle

By Tim Butler
|
Mar 17, 10:21 AM 
...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED ACROSS THE WESTERN
AND CENTRAL TEXAS AND OKLAHOMA PANHANDLES THIS AFTERNOON...

* Affected Area...the western and central Texas and Oklahoma
  Panhandles.

* 20 Foot Winds...A cold front will move through the Texas and
  Oklahoma Panhandles this morning with winds shifting to the
  north and northeast and increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
  near 30 to 35 mph.

* Relative Humidity...minimum relative humidity values of 15 to 20
  percent.

* Timing...elevated fire weather conditions are expected to begin
  around 12 PM this afternoon and end around 7 PM this evening.

Outdoor burning and activities that cause open sparks or flames 
are discouraged. Fire and emergency officials should be aware that 
weather conditions will be favorable for the development of 
large grass fires.

Related Content

Partnering For The Panhandle
Amarillo Venom to Give Free Admission in Exchange ...
Prescribed Burn Produces Fire Whirl, Sends Two Fig...
Governor Abbott Calls For Temporary Suspension Of ...
Update on Perryton Fire, Donations Needed to Care ...
Wildfires Impact Local Livestock
Comments