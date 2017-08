The Alibates Flint Quarries National Monument will be hosting a viewing event for the Solar Eclipse that will be happening Monday, August 21st. This is a free event to visitors who will have a chance to see about 80% of the eclipse during its progression. Viewing glasses will be offered along with Pinhole eclipse viewers.

