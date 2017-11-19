Early Morning Wreck Claims Life Of One
By David Lovejoy
|
Nov 19, 2017 @ 5:24 PM

A two-vehicle accident has claimed the life of one man.

Early Saturday morning 28-year-old Robert Bichsel was involved in a hit-and-run at 53rd and South Western.

While fleeing the scene, Bichsel began drove northbound in the southbound lanes along I-27.

He struck another vehicle driven by Debra Goodrich.

Goodrich and her passenger were both taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Bichsel was also taken to the hospital, where he died of injuries received in the collision.

The APD says alcohol and speed were factors in the crash.

Related Content

Walt Weaver Running For Judge Of Potter County Cou...
$1 Million Dollar Gift For W.T. A&M
Amarillo ISD Board Meeting Agenda
Road Construction Update
Shooting Victim Name Released, Police Search For S...
Amarillo Police On The Hunt For Armed Suspect
Comments