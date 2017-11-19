Early Morning Wreck Claims Life Of One

A two-vehicle accident has claimed the life of one man.
Early Saturday morning 28-year-old Robert Bichsel was involved in a hit-and-run at 53rd and South Western.
While fleeing the scene, Bichsel began drove northbound in the southbound lanes along I-27.
He struck another vehicle driven by Debra Goodrich.
Goodrich and her passenger were both taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Bichsel was also taken to the hospital, where he died of injuries received in the collision.
The APD says alcohol and speed were factors in the crash.