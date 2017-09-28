Early morning motorcycle accident leaves a man in the hospital
By Mike Hill
|
Sep 28, 2017 @ 1:50 PM

A man is in critical condition after a motorcycle crash in the Avondale area. Around 2:30 Thursday morning, 22-year old Marc Dreyer was riding near Southwest 11th and Broadmoor when he lost control, laid it on its side, and slid into a retaining wall. He was not wearing a helmet and was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Speed is a factor in the crash which is still under investigation.

