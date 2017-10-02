DVC and FSS to host Pillow and Blanket Drive

With October being Domestic Violence Awareness Month, The Amarillo/Potter/Randall Domestic Violence Coalition is teaming up with Family Support Services to accept donations of new pillows and blankets for victims of domestic violence. Those who have suffered from domestic violence are forced to leave their homes with little to no personal belongings. To donate go to the FSS Offices at 1001 S. Pols street Monday through Thursday 8am-8pm and Fridays 8-4:30.