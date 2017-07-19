Dryland Corn Is An Option

Many farmers in the KGNC listening area have been forced to replant their fields after the crop they originally planted this spring was lost to a hail damage. What’s interesting is that apparently a good percentage of these farmers are going back in with dryland corn. That’s non-irrigated corn. In a region where abundant rainfall is not typical, dryland corn might seem like a strange way to go, but Texas A&M AgriLife agronomist Calvin Trostle says that option is becoming more available thanks to science.

Seed technology breakthroughs aside, Trostle says those who are going with dryland corn will need some good rains the rest of this growing season.

