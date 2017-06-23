Dryland Corn: A Fading Fad?

We’ve talked in the past about the notion of dryland corn gaining popularity in our area. Trying to grow corn without irrigation in such an arid climate is pretty unconventional, to say the least. And, this year isn’t shaping up to be a particularly good one for taking that kind of challenge. Texas A&M AgriLife agronomist Calvin Trostle tells me that, at least in his territory, which includes our listening area from about Lubbock to Tulia, when it comes to dryland corn this year, not much is happening.

As examples of just how dry it has been: Amarillo’s official precipitation total since May 1 has been just 1.5 inches, 3.2 inches below normal. For Lubbock, the deficit is even more substantial: 1.36 total inches, which is below normal by 3.32 inches.