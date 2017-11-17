Drought Conditions Showing Up

Wish were seeing more clouds like this one, because drought is creeping back into the area.

While most of the region still gets a clean slate, this week’s update of the Texas Drought Monitor map shows concern for portions of the northeastern Texas Panhandle. In the counties of Lipscomb, Hemphill, Wheeler, Roberts, and Gray, there are spots with ratings of abnormally dry. That’s the mildest level in the drought spectrum, but not happy news to report.

To see the map, go here: http://droughtmonitor.unl.edu/CurrentMap/StateDroughtMonitor.aspx?TX