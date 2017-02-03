Driver Flees Scene of Burning Vehicle

The Amarillo Fire Department and officers with the Amarillo Police Department responded to a vehicle fire in an alley behind the 4400 block of South Fannin street Friday afternoon, and they’re seeking information from the public. Officials determined the car had been driving at a high rate of speed down the alley and hit a gas meter, sparking the fire. The fire did spread to a fence but was extinguished before reaching any structures. The driver fled the scene and, due to damage from the fire, officers were unable to find any identifying marks on the vehicle at this time. Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to call the Amarillo Police Department at 378-3038.