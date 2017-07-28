Drillers Await Higher Prices

The road to recovery remains a long one for the local oil and gas industry.

The latest numbers show 11 rigs actively drilling in the Texas Panhandle, same as last month, and one above a year ago. So, the count is holding steady, but back at this time just three years ago, the region’s rig count stood at 65. Of course, oil was above $100 a barrel, at that time.

We have seen a little jump in international energy prices lately, but Judy Stark, executive vice president of Panhandle Producers and Royalty Owners Association, says more is needed to really boost local production.

Price stability would also help, Judy Stark says.

Panhandle-produced oil is currently around $43. Natural gas is under $3 per thousand cubic feet.