Dr. Eddy Sauer Announces Runs For City Council

Local Dentist Doctor Eddy Sauer announced his campaign for Amarillo City Council Place 3 Thursday. Sauer said it is clear that now, more than ever, we need public servants who will provide strong leadership and real solutions that move Amarillo forward.

Doctor Sauer added that as a council member he would work toward a strong future for the city by building a solid foundation now. Sauer said, “Public service has not been my lifelong ambition, but I was encouraged by the strong support I received while being considered to replace Brian Eades”.

Dr. Sauer is a lifelong resident and graduate of local public schools and West Texas A&M University. He is a local dentist and successful small business owner and proud family man and father of four.