DPS Trooper Seizes Methamphetamine

Over 15-pounds of meth was seized after a traffic stop over the weekend in Carson County. A DPS trooper made the stop Sunday morning on I-40 near Conway for a traffic violation. The trooper then found eight bundles of meth in the rear quarter panels and seat area. The drugs are worth approximately $1,350,000 and were reportedly being taken from Phoenix to Fort Smith, Arkansas. Two people in the car were booked into Randall County on a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance.