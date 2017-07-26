DPS Trooper Seizes Methamphetamine
By Mike Hill
|
Jul 26, 2017 @ 2:16 PM

Over 15-pounds of meth was seized after a traffic stop over the weekend in Carson County. A DPS trooper made the stop Sunday morning on I-40 near Conway for a traffic violation. The trooper then found eight bundles of meth in the rear quarter panels and seat area. The drugs are worth approximately $1,350,000 and were reportedly being taken from Phoenix to Fort Smith, Arkansas. Two people in the car were booked into Randall County on a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance.

Related Content

Marijuana seized after traffic stop
Trump Tweets That “Transgender Individuals S...
Veteran Takes Own Life At Amarillo Veterans Hospit...
Governor Abbott speaks to KGNC
Wendy Marsh Longtime philanthropist Dies At 79
Man arrested; woman hospitalized after crash
Comments