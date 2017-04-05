Two California men were arrested after a DPS trooper found 50-pounds of marijuana in their car. The trooper made the stop Tuesday night on I-40 near Conway for a traffic violation. A K-9 unit alerted on the car and multiple vacuum-sealed packages of pot worth around $303,000 was found inside a speaker box. The two men in the car were booked into Carson County for felony possession of marijuana. The pot was reportedly being taken from San Francisco to Memphis, Tennessee.
DPS Trooper Seizes over $300,000 in Illegal Drugs
By Mike Hill
|
Apr 5, 2:46 PM