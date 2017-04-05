DPS Trooper Seizes over $300,000 in Illegal Drugs

By Mike Hill
|
Apr 5, 2:46 PM

Two California men were arrested after a DPS trooper found 50-pounds of marijuana in their car. The trooper made the stop Tuesday night on I-40 near Conway for a traffic violation. A K-9 unit alerted on the car and multiple vacuum-sealed packages of pot worth around $303,000 was found inside a speaker box. The two men in the car were booked into Carson County for felony possession of marijuana. The pot was reportedly being taken from San Francisco to Memphis, Tennessee.

