Over a third of a million dollars worth of marijuana was seized after a traffic stop in Carson County. A DPS trooper made the stop Monday morning on I-40 near Conway for a traffic violation. A K-9 unit alerted on the Suburban, and the trooper found 60-pounds of pot inside vacuum-sealed packages. The two people in the Suburban were booked into Carson County for felony possession of marijuana. The drugs were reportedly being taken from Eureka, California to Memphis.
DPS Trooper Seizes over $300,000 in Illegal Drugs
By Mike Hill
|
Aug 10, 2017 @ 7:51 AM