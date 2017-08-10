DPS Trooper Seizes over $300,000 in Illegal Drugs

Over a third of a million dollars worth of marijuana was seized after a traffic stop in Carson County. A DPS trooper made the stop Monday morning on I-40 near Conway for a traffic violation. A K-9 unit alerted on the Suburban, and the trooper found 60-pounds of pot inside vacuum-sealed packages. The two people in the Suburban were booked into Carson County for felony possession of marijuana. The drugs were reportedly being taken from Eureka, California to Memphis.