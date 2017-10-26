DPS Trooper Seizes $2.7 Million in Illegal Drugs

Approximately $2,700,000 worth of illegal drugs were seized after a traffic stop in Carson County. A DPS trooper made the stop Tuesday morning on I-40 near Groom for a traffic violation. The trooper then found multiple plastic wrapped bundles of cocaine, weighing 37-pounds and almost 5-pounds of methamphetamine inside a hidden compartment. The driver was booked into Carson County for Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance. The drugs were reportedly being taken from Phoenix to Oklahoma City.