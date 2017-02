Over a third of a million dollars worth of heroin was seized after a traffic stop in Carson County. DPS officials say it happened Tuesday evening on I-40 near Conway. A trooper stopped a Toyota Camry and during a search, found over two pounds of heroin, worth over $344,000, attached to the gas tank. Two people were booked into the Carson County jail for felony possession of a controlled substance. The drugs were reportedly being taken from Arizona to Kansas City.